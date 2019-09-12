Record of results, experience key in Vanuch’s race for Rock Hill Supervisor

Republican Crystal Vanuch is drawing on her record of experience and touting results in her run for Stafford’s Rock Hill District Supervisor seat.

The past four years, she has served as the Rock Hill Planning Commissioner, being unanimously nominated Chair the past two years with a seat on some of Stafford’s most impactful committees.

“When it comes to managing residential growth, easing traffic congestion on our roads, and advocating on behalf of our community, I have a proven record of results,” said Vanuch.

Vanuch has led the charge on getting the community involved, educated, and improving transparency on the impacts of large-scale subdivisions. She is committed to ensuring development “pays for itself” by offering proffers to mitigate impacts on schools, roads, and other county infrastructure. In her four-year term, she has notably voted no to more than 2500 new homes that didn’t offset their impacts to the community.

She chaired the Cluster Ordinance Committee – fighting hard to block the expansion of cluster homes in Rock Hill. Clusters are smaller lot sizes with homes close together. In 2015, Crystal was also a committee member updating the county’s comprehensive plan ensuring that the rural areas of the county stay rural.

Protecting the environment and rural aspects of Stafford County are also central to Vanuch’s service over the past four years. She has been a fierce advocate of ensuring the county takes active measures to protect the county drinking water supply and personal wells.

Many Rock Hill residents are on public wells and are very susceptible to contamination. She is most widely known for proactive measures to require private wells have the same setback requirements as the state law requires for public wells from contamination sources such as cemeteries and commercial feed lots. She also has a strong voting record on advocating for residents in the County for uses that could have led to dangerous contamination flowing into the Counties drinking water supply at Smith Lake and ensuring the County follows the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act requirements.

In the last four years, Crystal has dedicated much of her personal time to ensure that Rock Hill stays a great place to live. She has been met with opposition from special interest groups to try to make her back down on her strong stances of protecting Rock Hill and has been rather impressive in her ability to stand strong making sure that Rock Hill has strong leadership and protection.

Please vote November 5.