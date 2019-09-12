Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 104. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of showers before 2pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.