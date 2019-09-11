James Major

James “Jim” Major passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 76 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He was born in Maine on April 29, 1943. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Bertha Major; his sisters, Sharon and Carol Major; his daughter, Renee Jarman; and his beloved wife of 31 years, Ellen Major. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Chwirut; his son-in-law, Joe Chwirut; his granddaughter, Emily Chwirut; his son-in-law, Jerry Jarman; his grandson, Douglas Jarman; and his brother, Bruce Major. Jim loved football (hail to the Redskins), the outdoors (especially hunting and fishing), his family and his very dear friends.