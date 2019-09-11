A chance of showers and thunderstorms

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.