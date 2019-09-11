Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.