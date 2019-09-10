The next phase of the OmniRide re-branding plan is the new bus stop signs

The signs erected at — you guessed it — bus stops, will be placed at stops across the county, and at stops in Arlington and Washington, D.C.

The featured photo in this post shows an example of a new bus stop sign that’s sitting in an OmniRide office. The new signs are expected to make their debut first in western Prince William County in January.

The signs compliment newly redesigned buses at OmniRide. Gone is the decades-old teal and white, which has been replaced by dark blue and green.

OmniRide’s current bus stop signs are full of text, noting bus stops along a specific route. The new signs more prominently display OmniRide’s newly updated logo.

For the first time, OmniRide could be expanding south of Prince William County with new planned service in Stafford.

OmniRide sent us the featured photo used in this post via email.