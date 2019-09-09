Stafford Transgender policy: ‘If it is voted down, we can move on’

After it was first heard in December 2018, it wasn’t until May 28 that the Non-Discrimination Policy appeared on the Board Agenda as an information item. Then again at the next meeting, the policy appeared under information.

“I see delays after delays, and I’m not really sure why it’s been on for information twice,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner said to Falmouth District Supervisor Sarah Chase on June 8 in documents obtained by the Potomac Local in a Freedom of Information Act Order.

“If it is voted down, we can move on. I personally have not heard any supporters change their mind nor any opposed change their mind.”

Finally, at the meeting on June 16, the Non-Discrimination Policies (Policy 4107 for Employees and Policy 2420 for Students) were slated to go to a vote.

Citizens filled the audience seats, ready to voice their opinions for and against the policies. All, however, would be disappointed.

The Board decided to push back the vote once more due to the lack of lawyer review of the new policies.

“I ask that we amend the agenda to remove items 9.01 and 9.02 from the action agenda until such time that the legal opinion requested by school board members on Dec. 11, 2018, and June 25, 2019, has been completed by an attorney selected by the school board and that all members of the school board, not a select few board members, are provided with the opinion and advice of legal counsel,” Hartwood District Supervisor Holly Hazard said.

The delay was met with immediate objections from a rowdy audience who had to be asked several times to quiet down.

After a lengthy discussion, the Board agreed to move the vote to September 10. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the school division’s headquarters, 31 Stafford Avenue in Stafford.

This is the final of three posts in our series leading up to the Transgender policy vote. See posts one and two.

Potomac Local will be there to cover the vote. Here are parts one and two of this three-part series, in case you missed it.

Featured post image: Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner