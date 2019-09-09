Multiple shootings reported in Woodbridge

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation | Armed Robbery – On September 8 at 9:21AM, officers responded to the 4600 block of Kamet Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. Several residents reported to police that they heard multiple gun shots in the above area.

The victims, a 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old female juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile, reported to police that they were in the area to conduct a marijuana transaction. While there, the victims were approached by two unknown black men who brandished guns towards them.

During the encounter, the suspects assaulted two of the victims and, at one point, disarmed one of the victims who was also armed with a firearm. After the altercation, the suspects fled the area in a dark blue hatchback type vehicle.

As the suspects were fleeing, multiple shots were fired from their vehicle towards the victims.

No injuries or property damage were reported from the rounds fired. Minor injuries were reported from the assault. The suspects were only described as a heavy-set black male and a black male with a medium build. The investigation continues.

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On September 8 at 7:55PM, officers responded to the area near the 17900 block of Old Triangle Rd. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shooting. Several residents reported to police that they heard multiple gun shots in the above area.

A police K-9 and the Fairfax police helicopter responded to search the area for the suspect who was not located. Multiple shell casings were located in the parking lot. Officers also located an occupied residence with damage to a window and an interior wall from one of the shots fired. No injuries were reported.

At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Shooting Investigation – On September 6 at 1:26PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Multiple witnesses reported to police that they heard several gunshots in the area.

The investigation revealed that a white 4-door sedan was following a grey 4-door sedan while traveling on Florida Ave. when the shots were fired.

The witnesses stated the white vehicle turned onto Indiana Ave. and the grey vehicle continued traveling on Florida Ave. Officers canvassed the area and located one residence with property damage. No injuries were reported.