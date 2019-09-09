Exciting artists, performances for Hylton Performing Arts Center’s new season

MANASSAS — (Press Release) The Hylton Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2019/20 season this September and October with an exciting and diverse lineup of artists and ensembles across genres.

The season is part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, and Matinee Idylls, as well as two Hylton Center EXTRA! performances and additional programming throughout the Center.

The Hylton Presents season starts on a hot note featuring jazz group The Hot Sardines, Saturday, September 21. The weekend continues with the first Hylton Center EXTRA! performance of the season by the Grammy Award-winning trio, The Gatlin Brothers on September 22, featuring their pure country and gospel harmonies, honed after a lifetime of experiences as brothers and performers.

The first weekend in October is packed with entertainment, starting with live sketch comedy by The Second City October 4, the return of pianist and consummate storyteller Jeffrey Siegel in his Keyboard Conversations series October 5, and Lightwire Theater Company’s Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey as part of the Hylton Family Series with two performances October 6.

October 13, audiences are invited to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s upcoming 250th birthday in 2020 with a concert juxtaposing the classical master with one of today’s most influential composers, Philip Glass. Cellist Matt Haimovitz and pianist Simone Dinnerstein present an innovative program that showcases the two musicians as collaborators and soloists.

Tuesday, October 22 brings two exciting programs to the Hylton Center. The popular Matinee Idylls series returns in the afternoon with flute-cello duo Terra Voce and pianist Maria Yefimova for a lunch and concert comprising chamber music that spans classical, traditional folk, and tango. That evening, the Hylton Center is thrilled to host the Northern Virginia stop of the tour for So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019, featuring the top ten dancers from Season 16, airing live this summer on FOX TV.

The Chinese circus arts return to the Hylton Center to finish out the month by Cirque Mei in a performance of amazing acrobatic feats of agility, strength and poise, October 24.

A full schedule of performances for September and October 2019 at the Hylton Center is below. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place at the Hylton Performing Arts Center located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.

Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Hylton Performing Arts Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Performing Arts Center website.