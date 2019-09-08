Technicians volunteer their services for National Day of Service

WASHINGTON — As part of the National Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 6, multiple locally-owned home service franchises donated over 300 hours of repair and maintenance services.

Technicians from Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia – Arlington to Haymarket, Mr. Handyman of Fairfax and Eastern Loudoun Counties, Mr. Appliance of Northern Virginia, and The Grounds Guys of Gainesville Virginia, all Neighborly companies will be taking place in this event.

Over a dozen Mr. Handyman, Mr. Appliance, and The Grounds Guys volunteer staff vistited the home of Woodbridge resident and disabled military veteran Ralph Steinway and his wife Linda. Ralph served in the US Army from 1971 to 1997.

Ralph and Linda are life members at VFW Post 1503 where Ralph has previously served as the Post Commander and Linda has served as the President of the Women’s Auxiliary.

Mr. Handyman, Mr. Appliance, and The Grounds Guys’ services will be installing handrails and grab bars, adding a ramp, and repairing the landscaping to allow the Steinway’s more mobility and safety in and around their home.

This service project is part of a national effort by Mr. Handyman where technicians from coast to coast are encouraged to reach out to a special local charity, organization, or individual in need of home repair services.

Jobs include helping to repair, maintain, and enhance living areas, kitchens, bathrooms, or anything else in need of refurbishment and renovation.

All projects will take place during the month of September in honor of the 17th anniversary of Sept. 11.

“We are honored to be serving Mr. and Mrs. Steinway as part of Mr. Handyman’s National Day of Service campaign,” said Jo McCabe, owner of Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia – Arlington to Haymarket. “We are excited to be part of a national campaign that allows us to give back to our community. As a veteran myself, it is a great honor to be able to assist a fellow veteran and his family.”

The Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is a federally-recognized day of service aimed at honoring the victims, survivors, and those who served in response to the attacks and transforming the tragedy into a day of unity.

Launched in 2002 by the non-profit MyGoodDeed, National Day of Service is the nation’s largest annual day of charitable engagement, with nearly 30 million Americans stepping out each Sept. 11 to volunteer and support charities, according to 9/11 Day.

This marks the 11th consecutive year Mr. Handyman has rallied around the cause, donating more than 6,500 hours of labor to groups in need over the past 10 years.

The franchise will use its skilled technicians’ time this year to give back to local communities and bring people together for a positive cause.

“This campaign allows our franchisees to band together to give back to the local communities that they serve every day. Especially during this time when we are honoring the lives and memories of 9/11 heroes, it is important to actively be part of these communities and step up where we are needed,” said Mr. Handyman President J.B. Sassano. “Now more than ever, we’re focusing on bringing communities and groups of people together for a positive cause.”