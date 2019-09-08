Showers, t-storms, high near 80

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.