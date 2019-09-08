Showers, t-storms, high near 80

Monday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.