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Showers, t-storms, high near 80

By Potomac Local News

Monday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.

 

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