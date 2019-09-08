A bear gave the Forest Park High School Bruins a scare

That free-roaming bear was spotted during the late morning hours on Friday, forcing the Forest Park High School administration to keep students inside the building and to hold after-school activities indoors.

The school, located near Montclair, kept students were kept inside, but those who needed to come and go were could do as necessary.

The level of precaution was a notch below what the Prince William County School division refers to as “secure the building” mode, said spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.

School Principal Richard Martinez sent an email to parents saying the animal had been no threatening behavior, and that bears are indigenous to the area.

Prince William County Animal Control was notified about the bear sighting. No one was injured.

The school mascot is a bear. The Forest Park Bruins went on that same day to win their football game, beating the Annandale Atoms 27-21.