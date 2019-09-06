Scattered showers, high near 78

Friday

Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.