Scattered showers, high near 78

Friday
Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.