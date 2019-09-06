John E. McCarty

John Everett McCarty, 71, passed away, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Greenwood Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Dale City, VA. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, VA.

John was born July 24, 1948, in Arlington, VA, to the late Francis Cousen McCarty and the late Virginia Marion Simpson McCarty. He served his country proudly in the US Army and was formerly employed by the Prince William School system.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Mills McCarty.

Survivors include daughters, Denise McCarty and Sheryl Martin; a son, John Mullins; a step-son, Tommy Perry: step-daughters, Debbie and Barbara Perry; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.