Four face charges in Dumfries murder

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – Four people are in custody after a robbery turned to murder in Dumfries.

Detectives from the Prince William County Police Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, made multiple arrests in connection to the murder of James Edward Grooms that occurred in the area of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries on July 20.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit determined that the victim arranged a marijuana transaction to occur in the that neighborhood.

Once there, someone brandished a gun and tried to to rob the victim who was then shot and killed.

During the investigation, detectives identified several suspects tied to the initial drug transaction and planned robbery.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants.

With the assistance of detectives from the Prince William County Police Special Investigations Bureau and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, all four suspects were located and arrested.

Arrested on Sept. 4:

Joshua Eduardo HURTADO, 19, of 2004 Fort Pemberton Ct. in Dumfries

Charged with 2nd-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Transportation

Arrested on Aug. 13:

Shawn Deion BROWN Jr., 21, of 171945 Milroy Dr. in Dumfries

Charged with 2nd-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony

Court Date: Oct. 1, 2019 | Bond: Unavailable

Arrested on July 21:

Walter Aristides GUEVARA-PEREZ, 28, of 6923 Kenfig Dr. in Falls Church

Alexis Vladimir GUEVARA-PEREZ, 23, of 6923 Kenfig Dr. in Falls Church

Both men were charged with conspiracy to violate the drug control act

Court Date: Oct. 29, 2019 | Bond: Unavailable

Detectives from the Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of the victim killed during a shooting that occurred in the area of Buell Ct and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle on July 20.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident to determine what led up to the altercation. At this time, no suspect information is available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at (703) 792-6500.

Identified:

The victim was identified as James Edward GROOMS, 32, of Louisa Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] — On July 20 at 9:43 p.m., officers responded to investigate a shooting which occurred in the area of Buell Ct and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle (22172).

An adult male victim was located at the above intersection with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating.

At this point, this incident appears to be isolated to the above intersection.

The investigation continues.