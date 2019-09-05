WOODBRIDGE – One in five adults in the United States experience a mental health crisis, while 1 in 5 children ages 13 to 18 have, or will have a serious mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Because of these astonishing statistics, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is hosting a Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Resource Fair. On Friday, September 20, from 5:45 – 7:45 p.m., mental health experts from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Prince William County Community Services, National Alliance on Mental Illness and many more, will gather to take part in this important conversation.

Non-profits will discuss area resources, warning signs, behaviors, treatments and/or options when it comes to mental illness and suicide prevention. As our featured guest, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will deploy its 40-foot long crisis van.

Not only will the VA offer tours, but it will also have counselors on-site to assist veterans, service members and their families. There will also be informational resources, a Question & Answer Panel, raffles, plus much more in a safe space to discuss the challenges, obstacles, and services available for those dealing with mental health issues.

The Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Resource Fair is free and open to the public on Friday, September 20, 5:45 – 7:45 p.m. at the Hylton Education Center on the campus of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Boulevard, Woodbridge, Virginia 22191. Free and ample parking is available. Bring a friend or loved one. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn more about this important topic. More event details at pwcmentalhealth.eventbrite.com.