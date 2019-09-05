R-Board regional landfill in Stafford gets its first full-time director

Joe Buchanan was hired to oversee about 30 employees that work at the landfill, which takes trash and recycling from Stafford County and Fredericksburg City.

He’s got 20 years of experience of working in the solid waste industry, most recently working as President of Freedom Waste Service in Kentucky, a residential and commercial trash hauler.

Prior to Buchanan, management of the landfill, on Eskimo Hill Road, fell under the direction of Deputy County Administrator Keith Dayton, who managed it from the county’s Government Center on Courthouse Road. He’s now retired.

The R-Board (Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board) also hired longtime Stafford County Government employee M.C. Morris for its public education efforts. She’ll be out in the community talking to residents about the benefits of the landfill and to encourage recycling.

Morris worked as a legislative assistant to Delegate Bob Thomas, at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism prior to her current role at the R-Board.

Three Stafford Supervisors, two Fredericksburg City Council members, and the county and city managers of Stafford and Fredericksburg sit on The R-Board of Directors.

The R-Board was formed in 1987. There’s also a recycling drop-off center on Belman Road in Fredericksburg, in addition to the regional landfill.