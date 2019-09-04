Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of rain before 8 am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.