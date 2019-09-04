Elizabeth Faszcza

Elizabeth “Betty” Burns Hunter Faszcza died peacefully on September 3, 2019 in Dale City, Virginia at the age of 84.

Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Faszcza of Dale City, Virginia, children Mark (Renate) Faszcza of Montclair, Virginia, Katherine (Robert) Cardinal of Centreville, Virginia, Michael Faszcza of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Jo Ann (Steven) Pruchniewski of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Corinne Cardinal, Cameron Cardinal, Ella Pruchniewski, Morgan Pruchniewski, and Reed Pruchniewski. Her sisters, Marion Cran of Maybole, Scotland and Patricia Wilson of Ayr, Scotland, also survive her.

Betty was born on March 26, 1935 in Ayr, Scotland to George and Patricia Hunter. She graduated from Ayr Academy. She came to the United States in 1959 and became an American citizen. As the spouse of a Naval veteran, she lived in New York City, New York; Subic Bay, Philippines; Honolulu, Hawaii; London, England; and Norfolk, Virginia. Since 1975, Betty was a resident of Dale City and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the John Paul I Dale City Knights of Columbus Council 7165. She worked at Bradlees department store and retired from K-mart in 1996.

Betty enjoyed traveling, taking many cruises with her husband, Joseph, and seeing the world. She also traveled cross-country in the United States twice. She had a great interest in history and many of her travels focused on visiting historic locations. Betty was devoted to her family and loved hosting family gatherings. She was an avid reader and an expert at jigsaw puzzles.

A wake is scheduled for Thursday, September 5 at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia from 6-8 p.m. The funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, September 6 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City, Virginia at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Council Home. Those wishing to honor her memory may donate to the Salvation Army.