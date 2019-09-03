The Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show returns this month

OCCOQUAN —The fall segment of the Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be held rain or shine in downtown historic Occoquan.

A 50-year tradition, this award-winning outdoor street festival features hundreds of artisans and crafters from all over the United States.

It also includes food, interactive activities for kids, as well as a beer garden and bands in the park.

While you’re browsing the many arts, crafts, and handmade goods featured throughout the show, be sure to make time to stop by the beer garden in River Mill Park either day, from noon to 5 p.m.

The 50th anniversary will feature local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and music by Just Wanna Play on Saturday and Mars Rodeo on Sunday.

By parking at the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot, visitors can board the “Beer Garden Express” Green shuttle straight to the Beer Garden at River Mill Park.

Kids can have their faces painted by Fairy Jennabelle and try out the new obstacle course in the park provided by My Gym Burke.

River Mill Park will also be the venue for the Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. They will showcase their talents from 10 a.m. to noon both days.

Rockledge Assembly of English Country Dancers will perform throughout the craft show site.

While down by the park, visitors can sample from the many food trucks and tents nearby and enter this fall’s drawing for the 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. to noon

Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet

Noon to 5 p.m.

Beer Garden featuring Water’s End Brewery

Just Wanna Play

All Day

Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting

OWL VFD Touch-a-Truck

BXRC Drawing for 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sunday, Sept. 29

10 a.m. to noon

Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet

Noon to 5 p.m.

Beer Garden featuring Water’s End Brewery

Mars Rodeo

All Day

Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting

OWL VFD Touch-a-Truck

BXRC Drawing for 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

Admission is free.

Off-site parking with shuttle bus service is available at the Workhouse Arts Center (9518 Workhouse Way), Lake Ridge Commuter Lot (corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville Roads), Route 123 Commuter Lot (corner of Rt. 123 and Old Bridge Road), and the I-95 Commuter Lot (off I-95 and Rt. 123).

There is a $5 round trip shuttle fee payable at the event drop-off; kids 12 and under ride free.

Accessible parking for people with disabilities is available in town.

Next spring, Occoquan will revamp its Spring Arts & Crafts Show, creating a new event celebrating the historic town’s natural beauty along the Occoquan River.

RiverFest 2020 will feature a weekend of activities for all ages, including live entertainment, great food, a juried artisans’ market, beverage garden, river activities, and more.