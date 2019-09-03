News

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92

By Potomac Local News

Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday
A slight chance of showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday
A chance of showers, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.

Author