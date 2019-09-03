Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.