Mostly sunny, with a high near 92

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.