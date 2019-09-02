3 killed in motorcycle crashes in Prince William

Police in recent days have been called to a series of fatal vehicle crashes on area roads.

Last night, a motorcyclist was killed at milepost 160 on Interstate 95. He was traveling southbound on the highway near Occoquan at 7:34 p.m. The victim’s name, nor the details of the crash have been released.

The previous day, two passengers on a motorcycle were killed at the intersection of Route 29 and Heathcoate Boulevard in Gainesville.

The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Lee Hwy approaching Heathcote Blvd. At the same time, the driver of a 2010 Toyota Highlander exited the I-66 west off-ramp to cross Lee Hwy onto Heathcote Blvd with a green traffic signal. The Kawasaki operator proceeded through the intersection against a red traffic signal, striking the Toyota in the right rear section of the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the Kawasaki separated from the motorcycle. — Prince William police

The operator, 41-year-old James Edward Beach, of Gainesville, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, Shannon Nicole Meyer, 22, of Bristow, was taken to a hospital where she died.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.