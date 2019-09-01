Woman enters Stafford vape store, nearly raped at gunpoint

A woman was held with a gun to her head and nearly raped at a vaping supply store.

The 27-year-old victim walked into East Coast Vapers, at 432 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford, just before it closed Friday, August 30. A store employee then pointed a gun at her head and tried to sexually assault her, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

She escaped and dialed 911.

Charles Henry Austin III, 31, of Stafford is charged with attempted rape, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, aggravated sexual battery, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery. He’s behind bars at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

An investigation continues.