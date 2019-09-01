Stafford County man wins more than $80,000 in Virginia lottery

STAFFORD – (Press Release) Michael Coney wasn’t sure if the ticket in his hand was a winner or not. He was new to the Virginia Lottery’s Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game and hadn’t yet got the hang of it. Turns out, the Stafford County man had just won a jackpot worth $81,924.

He bought his winning ticket at I-95 Citgo, located at 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway in Spotsylvania.

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot.

For each price point, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

Mr. Coney said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. Mr. Coney lives in Stafford County, which received more than $11.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

For more information, visit our website at valottery.com.