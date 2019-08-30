Ribbon-cutting duties to go to Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce

Stafford’s Economic Development and Tourism office (ED&T) staff have been spending too much time at ribbon cuttings for new businesses that crop up in the county.

A new agreement between ED&T and the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce aims to have ribbon cuttings hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. As it stands, both ED&T and the Chamber of Commerce both offer to do host ribbon-cutting ceremonies, duplicating efforts.

This plan aims to free up county employees, providing more efficient use of staff time, and saving $600 to $1,500 per event.

The Chamber of Commerce could, potentially, score new members from the deal. If the business doing the ribbon-cutting becomes a member of the Chamber within two months of the event, the Chamber picks up the cost of the event.

If not, taxpayers pick up the tab for the event at up to $700 a pop.

There is confusion in the marketplace as to where business owners go to have a ribbon-cutting — ED&T or the Chamber. This new agreement aims to end the fuzziness.

“It is a critical part of our business culture to encourage and welcome new and expanding business,” ED&T Director John Holden told Potomac Local.