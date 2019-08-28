Manassas Park Community Center with tips on how to stay safe for Labor Day fun in the sun

Summer of 2019 has come with near record-breaking temperatures.

While the thought of having fun for hours outside may sound great to children, it’s important to understand the dangers and effects that heat can have on the body.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body is exposed to harsh heat for a long time. According to the Center for Disease Control, you may be suffering from heat exhaustion if you experience prolonged sweating, pale skin, dehydration, nausea, or a fast heartbeat.

Without care, it can lead to heatstroke and cause permanent damage to the body. Sometimes in the middle of summer, the heat index can reach dangerous temperatures of up to 110 degrees. You’ll often see meteorologists and phone alerts telling you when the weather is potentially dangerous to your health.

DC Webb, Park Manager for The City of Manassas Park, Department of Parks and Recreation, said, “Making sure my staff is safe in the workplace is my biggest priority. Even when there is a lot of work to be done, I always encourage them to take 10-15 minute breaks when they feel it’s necessary.” He mentioned that he asks his employees to always have their phone available to check for the heat index and rising temperatures, as well as always having water available in coolers or in their work vehicles. “The work is always going to be there the next day, so there is no reason to overwork,” Webb added.

Staying indoors is not always an option for many, especially those who work outdoors like park maintenance and construction workers. Even if you think you’re able to handle the heat, it’s best to be prepared. If you work outdoors, you should always have a kit ready with cold packs, a thermometer, and an electrolyte drink or tablets.

“We recently acquired General Ridge’s Golf Course, now named Blooms Park, and there is a lot of work to be done. We’ve changed our work hours so that the crew can finish by early afternoon and avoid the harsh heat,” Webb said.

If you and your family are outdoors enjoying summer, be sure to know your local cooling centers to avoid being in the heat for a long time. If you are in the area, remember the Manassas Park Community Center is a cooling center during operating hours!

The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park, VA. Managed by the City of Manassas Park Department of Parks and Recreation, the facility is home to basketball courts, a swimming pool, wellness areas, special events, and recreational classes. For more information visit us at www.ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com or call at 703-335-8872.

Featured photo: Manassas Park campers make tie-dye t-shirts during H2O and Go camp