The Marine Corps museum summer concert series is coming to a close

QUANTICO — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series ends with a bang this Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Quantico Marine Corps Band.

The Quantico Marine Corps Band, one of the oldest professional musical ensembles in the Marine Corps, has entertained in events from the Super Bowl to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Their performances range from rock to Dixieland to jazz and more thanks to several small ensembles that are part of the Quantico Marine Corps Band.

The concert will be held outdoors on the National Museum of the Marine Corps entry plaza, weather permitting.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.

Concessions will be available and the museum galleries, gift store, and Tun Tavern will remain open until the concert begins.

Admission and parking are free.

This is the grand finale of the tenth annual Summer Concert Series.

For more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series and other summer programming, including Family Days, History in Your Hands, and special exhibitions, visit online.

Photo: Quantico Marine Corps Band Facebook page