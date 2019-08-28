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Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

By Potomac Local News

Today
Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Labor Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.  Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.

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