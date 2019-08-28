Today
Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Labor Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.