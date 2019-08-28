Published August 28, 2019 at 10:21AM | Updated August 29, 2019 at 12:05AM

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Labor Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.