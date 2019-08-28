Georgetown South meeting to tackle Grant Avenue redux, landscaping, utility relocation

It might be the only place in the region aiming to reduce the number of lanes on a street.

Under a plan to remake South Grant Avenue, the street will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes, with right and left-turn lanes in certain sections between Lee Avenue and Wellington Road. If built, the new conditions would match what already exists on North Grant Avenue, between Lee Avenue and Sudley Road.

Manassas officials will hold a public meeting on Thursday at the city’s Georgetown South neighborhood to discuss a planned “improvement” to South Grant Avenue.

The avenue

Runs adjacent to the neighborhood

Lies just south of the city’s downtown

Will soon be home to the city’s police department as a new public safety building will be built inside the Grant Avenue Shopping Center on land acquired by the city

Used to be a main entry point to the city prior to the construction of Prince William Parkway

New sidewalks will be added, as will a new raised median in the center of the street that will be used for landscaping. A new roundabout will be installed at Byrd Drive and Bartow Street, entrances to Georgetown South. New bus shelters will be added along the corridor, and public art will be displayed along the street once the work is finished.

A new larger water main will be installed, electrical lines will be placed underground, and new street lights will be erected as part of the project, too. The utility work will happen whether or not the new streetscape plan is carried out.

Few people are either paying attention to this project or could not make the most recent public meeting on June 19. Only seven people showed up.

The $8.1 million project is funded in the city’s capital improvement plan. Most city leaders have spoken positively about this project as yet another way to revitalize the city’s downtown area.

Thursday’s meeting will be held Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m. at the Georgetown South Community Center at 9444 Taney Road.

What do you think about this plan? Sound off in the comment section below.

Featured photo: City of Manassas



Looking north toward Downtown Manassas, this photo was taken at the intersection Grant Avenue and Liberty Street at 8 a.m. The photographer Diana Foster gave us permission to use her photo in our post.