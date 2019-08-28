Explore K9 superpowers in a sensory-friendly setting

QUANTICO — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will host a sensory-friendly screening of Superpower Dogs this Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

During this special screening, the theater will be dimly lit, the movie will be played at a lower volume, and viewers will be allowed to speak softly and move around as needed.

Sensory-friendly screenings are widely used to make the viewing experience more enjoyable for individuals and families affected by autism and other conditions.

Superpower Dogs is an inspiring true story that follows six remarkable working dogs from around the world while exploring their incredible abilities, the science behind those abilities, and the powerful bond these K9 friends have with their human partners.

Audiences will watch as these real-life superheroes save lives through rescue missions, emotional support, and sniffing out crime.

The final sensory friendly screening will be shown on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundations sensory-friendly screenings, as well as other movies being shown, visit online.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle (22172).