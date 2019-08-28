Aquia Town Center owners at odds with county over stormwater repair cost

The owners of Aquia Town Center are working with Stafford County officials on a plan to fix nagging stormwater issues at the site of the old shopping center, despite a county-imposed deadline coming and going.

It’s still the hope of the property owners, Mosaic Realty Partners of Baltimore, and Stafford County leaders that, despite years of the site sitting dormant, something may be built to replace the once-thriving strip mall.

In June, the Stafford Board of Supervisors gave Mosaic until July 17 to provide to it plans to fix a deteriorating stormwater pipe. Mosaic did, but the day before the deadline, and that wasn’t enough time for the county to review the plans. Afterward, the county sent a letter to Mosaic noting it was in default of the agreement made in June.

Stafford County also lent its closed-circuit television equipment to Mosaic to use to examine a failed pipe on the east side of the property. All of the other pipes on the property were “severely deteriorated and near failure condition,” according to a county letter sent to Mosaic.

Estimated costs to fix the problem differ, as the county says a fix will cost $693,880. It wants a letter to credit from Mosaic stating the company is good for it, so taxpayers don’t get stuck with the cost.

Mosaic estimates the repair cost lower at $202,780. It is ultimately responsible for making the repairs.

“The County and Mosaic are working in good faith together to resolve the matter,” said Mosaic partner Eron Sodie in an email Potomac Local.

Mosaic has less than 30 days to provide the letter of credit and, while county officials wait, no stormwater repairs are scheduled. And, no new commercial tenants have been announced.

If Mosaic doesn’t opt to fix the stormwater issues, it stands to lose tax breaks offered to it by the Board of Supervisors.