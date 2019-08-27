Robert William Shaulis, age 74, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home in Lake Frederick, VA.

He was born on May 1, 1945 in Durham, North Carolina to the late Calvin and Alverta Shaulis.

Mr. Shaulis is predeceased by his mother and father; brother, Conrad Shaulis; and sisters, Ruth Ritenour, Marjorie Shaulis, and Ann Simpson.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Cory Shaulis; Son, David Shaulis and wife Rebecca of Manassas, VA; two granddaughters, Madison and Samantha Shaulis; Niece, Nerine Clemenzi and husband Robert; Nephews, Gregg Simpson and wife Melissa, Brian Simpson and wife Judy, Roger Ritenour, and Russell Ritenour and wife Cindy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29th, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A service will be held Friday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com,

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Robert Shaulis to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.