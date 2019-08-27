Dumfries man dies after collision with dump truck

A Dumfries man has died after he struck a dump truck earlier this month.

The victim, Clay Haga, 30, died yesterday of injuries he suffered in the August 16 crash on Balls Ford Road near Manassas.

Prince William police on that day were called to the intersection of Balls Ford and Groveton Roads at 8:40 a.m. They found the driver of a 2012 Toyota RAV 4 was traveling east on Balls Ford Road approaching Groveton Road when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow center line and struck a 1999 Sterling transporter dump truck traveling westbound.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the RAV 4 was flown to another hospital where he later died.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in this crash, police said.

A 42-year-old Manassas woman was driving the dump truck.