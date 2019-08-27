Tuesday
Scattered showers, mainly between 11 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Labor Day
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.