Cloudy, with a high near 81

Tuesday

Scattered showers, mainly between 11 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Labor Day

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.