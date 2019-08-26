Merion Kenneth Hall, 74, of Winston-Salem NC, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 24th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Merion was born April 2, 1945 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Vance and Ollie Hall. He is survived by his wife and love of his life Mary Hall who have been married for 50 wonderful years. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Air Force and then worked for Verizon Telecommunications as a Senior Sales Engineer where he retired after 34 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Anna Lanning, son’s Kenneth Hall and wife Lauri, William Hall and wife Kasey, his grandchildren Abrielle Hall, Brianna Hall, Kenneth Hall Jr., Cayden Hall, Nikki Brooks, Christopher Lewis, and great grandchildren Kataleya Brooks and Riley Brooks.

Also surviving are his brother Spencer Hall and wife Joyce, and sister Brenda Newell and husband Lyle, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St. Manassas, VA 20110.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas, VA 20109.