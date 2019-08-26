Manassas man killed on I-64 while searching for dog

A Manassas man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

At 2:18 a.m. today, Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality at eastbound I-64 at the 203-mile marker.

A 2008 Nissan Maxima, driven by, Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, of Manassas, was traveling eastbound I-64 when he veered right striking a guard rail and an arrow board sign in the right lane. Gonzalez then veered left finally resting on the left side in the median.

The arrow board sign ended up in the middle travel lane after impact.

A 2018 Audi sedan, driven by an adult male driver, stopped with his hazards lights on in the left travel lane to assist Gonzalez who was outside of his vehicle attempting to retrieve his dog. A 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by an adult female, was traveling eastbound struck the arrow board sign and as a result the arrow board sign then struck the Audi and Gonzalez as he was outside of his vehicle.

Gonzalez succumbed to his injuries. The male driver of the Audi was wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The female driver and adult male front seat passenger of the 2008 Nissan Altima, is believed to have not been wearing their seat belt and both were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.