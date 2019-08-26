Lena Margaret Lawson, 80, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. She was born on October 3, 1938 in Loudon County, Virginia. She lived in Manassas Park, Virginia for over 50 years. Lena not only loved her family, friends and four-legged furry friends she also loved gardening, feeding the birds, cooking and baking. Lena was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Survivors include her three sons: Walter Lawson Jr., Eddie Lawson and his wife Cari and Gary Lawson and his wife Melissa; four grandchildren: Heather Lawson and her fiancé Terry Breslin, Andrew Lawson and his wife Stephanie, Jason Lawson and Haley Lawson; six great grandchildren: Christopher Lawson, Vanessa Breslin, Logan Turley, Patrick Lawson, Natalie Breslin and Aimee Lawson; numerous other family, friends and friends whom she called family and her three fur grandbabies, Belle, Tiger and Toby. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Walter Lawson Sr.; her parents, Hunton and Madie Leonard; her three brothers, Ernest Leonard, Howard Leonard, and Robert Leonard and her sister Nancy Lawson.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eugene Zorbas officiating. The burial service will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Manassas, Virginia.