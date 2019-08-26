‘Jazz in the Park’ planned for NOVA Manassas Campus

MANASSAS – (Press Release) The Creative and Performing Arts Center, Inc. (CAPAC) will bring an evening of musical delight to the Prince William County community and surrounding areas this summer.

Celebrating the smooth, rhythmic sounds of jazz, four acts will perform on Saturday, September 7, at 1:00 p.m. at the beautiful Mary Louise Jackson Amphitheater on the Manassas campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

The fully equipped facility provides a professional venue for local, regional and national performing artists. The amphitheater features 500 bench seats and lawn seating for an additional 200, in a relaxing park-like setting. Vendors, food trucks and wineries will also be available.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for children and may be purchased at www.jazzintheparkpwc.org.

Billboard-charting jazz musician Marcus Johnson will headline Jazz in the Park. While pursuing his JD and MBA at Georgetown University, Mr. Johnson independently produced and distributed his first CD, Lessons in Love, which sold more than 40,000 copies. Since then, he has established his own label, two publishing companies, produced numerous other national jazz artists and released more than 15 Billboard-charted CDs.

Billboard-charting international recording artist Dr. Chelsey Green will also be a part of Jazz in the Park. Playing the violin and viola, Dr. Green began her performance career at the age of five, and played at Carnegie Hall in New York City by the time she was 16. Dr. Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, tear down stereotypes of string instruments by fusing traditional classical technique with popular favorites and enticing original songs in various genres– including R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Alternative, Hip Hop, Gospel and more.

Contemporary jazz musician David Bach is an inductee into the 2019 Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame and the winner of the 2016 Maryland Music Awards “Best Jazz Artist.” With a natural onstage energy and charisma, and an eclectic style that incorporates jazz, world music, European classical influences, Latin and Rock, Bach is a powerhouse performer.

The Rahmat Shabazz Trio is a talented local jazz ensemble that performed at Jazz in the Park last year, and CAPAC is thrilled to welcome them back.

When people attend Jazz in the Park, not only are they in for a treat, but a portion of the proceeds from this event will be used to continue CAPAC’s mission to promote educational engagement through future arts and theater productions and programs.