GOP opens 3 offices in Prince William County

Republicans are opening doors to offices in Prince William County in an effort to win back seats in the Virginia General Assembly.

The locations of the new office are:

Eastern PWCGOP HQ

12535 Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge

12535 Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge Central PWCGOP HQ

12204 Dumfries Road (Route 234) near Manassas.

12204 Dumfries Road (Route 234) near Manassas. Western PWCGOP HQ

10342 Bristow Station Drive in Bristow

Each location is staffed and stocked with yard signs, bumper stickers, t-shirts, and other campaign items for candidates who are closest to the office. The three new offices are in addition to the shack on Prince William Parkway, near the county government center, that serves as the county’s GOP headquarters office.

Republican Richard Anderson is vying to reclaim the 51st District seat on in the Virginia General Assembly from Democrat Hyla Ayala. He held the seat from 2010 to 2017, and the district spans most of Prince William County.

Republican DJ Jordan is campaigning to unseat Democrat Elizabeth Guzman in the 31st House of Delegates District. The district includes portions of Dale City in Prince William County and a portion of Fauquier County.

In Bristow and Manassas, Republican Ian Lovejoy is trying to unseat Democrat Lee Carter in the 50th House District.

The 40th House District, including a portion of Fairfax and western Prince William County, is still held by Republican Tim Hugo. He is one of the few Republicans who held onto his seat in the 2017 election, the first following the election of President Trump.

Democrats in Prince William County also have an office.