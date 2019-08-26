Ellen "Ellie" Adams, 69, of Lake Ridge, Virginia died August 19, 2019 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

She was a secretary/bookkeeper for two government agencies and a car dealership. She was also a "Jill" of all trades to her husband and parents. She was also a proud member of: Junior Army/Navy Girls Organization "JANGO" in High School. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, VA and attended the Medical College of Virginia.

Ellen was preceded in death by her mother Fern M. and father Herman M. Marlow.

She is survived by her husband Tom Adams, sister Susie Miller, brother John Marlow, niece Jennifer Miller, nephew Aaron Miller and great nephew Nathan Gray.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2-3PM with a service at 3PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.

Contributions/donations may be made to: "Hunters for the Hungry", PO Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526 www.h4ungry.org Email: [email protected]