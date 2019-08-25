Temporary waiver of landfill fees for residential debris

STAFFORD — (Press Release) The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board) will temporarily waive fees for the disposal of yard debris from residents beginning today August 21, 2019 through September 1, 2019, at the Regional Landfill at Eskimo Hill.

The Stafford and Fredericksburg area served by the Regional Landfill has experienced recent violent thunderstorms with high winds, causing many trees and limbs to fall. The R-Board wants to assist residents with clean-up activities.

The waiver applies only to the disposal by residents, not commercial firms, and is only in effect at the Eskimo Hill site.

For more information, visit r-board.org.