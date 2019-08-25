Road bond is ‘now or never moment’ for Prince William County

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is urging voters to pass a $355 million road bond.

The bond would allow the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to borrow cash to add

$70 million grade-separated interchange at Prince William Parkway and Minniville Road in Woodbridge

A $20 million one-lane flyover ramp at Route 123 and Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge

A $50 million project to widen Devlin Road near Gainesville

The remainder of the cash could largely be used to widen the severely congested Route 28 between Manassas and Fairfax County or build a new Route 28 bypass extending Godwin Drive, from where it meets Sudley Road near UVA/Novant Prince William Medical Center, to the intersection of Route 28 and Compton Road.

“It’s that now or never moment that we really are in where we the funding for this won’t be there if this bond referendum doesn’t pass,” Prince William Chamber Legislative Affairs Director Ross Snare told Potomac Local in a video interview.

That now-or-never moment will come when Prince William County voters head to the polls on November 5. They’ll be voting on whether or not to authorize county leaders to borrow the cash.

If it passes and the Board of County Supervisors decides to borrow the cash, it will then need to hike existing taxes, enact new taxes, or cut services to pay for the new roads.