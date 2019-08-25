Monday
A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.