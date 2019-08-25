Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78

Monday

A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.