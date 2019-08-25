Inching up to the holiday weekend, lane closures to watch for

Labor Day will mean all of the regular lane closures for road work will be lifted across the state starting at noon Friday.

So, between now and then, here are some area lane closures to watch out for leading up to the holiday weekend.

Interstate 95 Express Lanes – Fredericksburg Extension

Interstate 95 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Drivers can expect a single left lane closure overnight on I-95 northbound between Exit 136/Centreport Parkway and Exit 140/Courthouse Road in Stafford County. Crews will be building construction entrances to the median for the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. All lanes will open by 4:30 a.m.

Interstate 95 Southbound

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Expect a single left lane closure overnight on I-95 southbound between Exit 140/Courthouse Road and Exit 136/Centreport Parkway for similar work.

Stafford County

Interstate 95 Northbound near Exit 136/Centreport Parkway

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Drivers should anticipate a mobile operation on I-95 northbound near the acceleration lane, on- and off-ramps at Exit 136/Centreport Parkway for paving work.

Interstate 95 Southbound near Exit 136/Centreport Parkway

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Crews will continue milling and paving I-95 southbound between mile markers 137 – 135, near Exit 136/Centreport Parkway. One southbound lane will close at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. each night.

On Monday and Tuesday evenings at 10 p.m., the I-95 southbound on- and off-ramps will also be closed. Drivers should access I-95 southbound at Exit 140/Courthouse Road or Exit 133/Route 17. All I-95 southbound lanes and ramps will reopen by 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. This will be an overnight mobile operation to allow crews to widen the shoulders to improve safety and operations along the Route 1 corridor between Truslow Road and Hospital Center Boulevard. Expect right lane and shoulder closures along Route 1 northbound and southbound near the mobile work zone.

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will be widening the shoulders along Route 3 westbound from West Cleek Lane to the Stafford/King George County line to improve safety along the roadway. This will be a mobile operation with single lane closures on Route 3 westbound in that area.

Route 3 Eastbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Expect a right lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near the Stafford County and King George County line for guardrail repair.

Route 17 near Fauquier County Line

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Friday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Expect alternating lane closures on Route 17 near the Stafford County and Fauquier County line for bridge repairs near Hartlake Road.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. As part of the Courthouse Road widening project, expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

· Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive

· Ramoth Church Road

· Snowbird Lane

· Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

· Woodcutters Road

· Wyche Road

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Drivers may encounter daytime delays on Truslow Road between Berea Church Road and Poplar Road for a spot safety improvement project. Crews are realigning a drainage ditch to slightly widen the shoulder of a 15-foot section of the eastbound lane of Truslow Road, west of Norfolk Street. Widening the shoulder will enhance safety by providing more recovery space for motorists who stray from the eastbound travel lane. At the end of the widening work, the new section of road shoulder will be paved. A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Route 684 (Mine Road)

A new, extended section of Mine Road is expected to open to traffic between Austin Ridge Drive and the Embrey Mill subdivision on Wednesday, August 28. The extended section will make it possible for motorists to travel continuously on Mine Road from Garrisonville Road to Courthouse Road. Motorists should use additional caution and be alert for the new traffic pattern in this area.

Route 1800 (Village Parkway) and Route 1819 (Village Grove Road)