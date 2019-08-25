Call to Action: Be a Food Rescue hero, help stock low food pantries

Good morning, Prince William.

BEACON for Adult Literacy has an urgent need for volunteer instructors for Thursday mornings 9:30-11:30 starting August 27. Please call Jessica at (703) 368-7491 to join this great team.

Prince William Food Rescue is up and running and needs your help to pick up donated food and deliver it no more than 5 miles or 20 minutes. To be a Food Rescue hero all you have to do is download the app to your phone and complete your profile. The app alerts you that there is a food rescue and you can claim it if convenient. This is definitely 21st century and how cool to have an opportunity to share leftover food with an entity that can use it. Please visit their website at pwfoodrescue.org to learn more.

The Kennedy Center needs volunteers for their REACH Opening Festival September 8th-22nd. This festival will offer 16 days of free activities to engage visitors with the arts. Please visit their website at kennedy-center.org for all the specifics.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is starting their new volunteer training to become a Master Financial Educator on October 1. Please visit their website at pwcgov.org/money to learn about this wonderful program of empowering people in financial management.

Merrimac Farm invites you to the next Bird Walk on Sunday August 25 at 11am. Please dress for the weather and bring binoculars and cameras. Please RSVP for this event at: [email protected] .

. House of Mercy food pantry is very low. Please pick up an extra few items for them when shopping. Food items most needed are: fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products, spaghetti, mac and cheese, canned soup, vegetables, beans and olive or vegetable oil. They are located at: 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas which is right off Wellington Road. Volunteers are also needed in both the pantry and thrift store. Please register online at houseofmercyva.org.

The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary age kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and supporting other volunteers in the community. Please call (703) 584-8444 to learn more.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

Soles4Souls collects new and gently worn shoes to create sustainable jobs around the world. Drop off points are the DSW Shoe Store in Woodbridge and Gainesville, Core Effects Personal Training in Woodbridge and Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Triangle. Please visit their website, soles4souls.org, to see all the cool stuff they are doing.

Serve Our Willing Warriors needs volunteers to assist with House Preparation for the Warrior Retreat on Wednesdays 9:30am-noon. This is a great way to give families a fresh start to their retreat stay. Please email them at [email protected] to learn more.

to learn more. The National Museum of the United States Army is looking for individuals age 18+ who are passionate about the U.S. Army and sharing the stories of the men and women who have worn the Army uniform throughout our nation’s history. Although the museum doesn’t open until 2020, there will be a variety of volunteer opportunities, such as visitor services, special events, tours, education, gardening, and administration. Specific educational degrees or work experience aren’t required. All are encouraged to apply to volunteer at nmusa.volunteerportal.org.

Catholic Charities needs volunteers to teach English, citizenship, GED and computer classes at their Hogar Center in Manassas. They also have a need for math, science and social studies teachers. Come be part of their team giving families a better opportunity for success. Please call Emily at (703) 851-6388 to learn more.

Prince William Conservation Alliance will be holding a Minnieville Buffer Workday August 24, 9am-12pm. Meet at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Colby Drive in the parking lot of K9 Gunner Dog Park. Please dress for outdoors-long pants, sturdy shoes, and a hat. They have gloves and garden tools, or you can bring your own. Bring along a smile and bottled water! To register, please email [email protected] .

. Habitat for Humanity invites all golfers to the 26th Annual Lou Maroon Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday September 9th at Evergreen Country Club. Fee is just $150 per player for teams of 4 players, Captains Choice format. Registration includes, greens fee, cart, complimentary beverages, goody bag, lunch, practice range and balls and awards banquet with dinner. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

to learn more. Habitat for Humanity also needs volunteers to help with the Lou Maroon Golf Tournamenton September 9 at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket. Three shifts available: 9am, 12noon and 2:30pm. Duties include event setup, registration, and run contests during the event. Please sign up on Habitat’s Volunteer Calendar at habitatpwc.volunteermatrix.com. Call (703) 369-6708 or email [email protected] for more information.

for more information. The Chinn Center needs volunteers on Sunday, September 15 for their 6th Annual Kids Triathlon. Kids start in the pool with laps and move out to the bike course and then end on the run course. Volunteer positions include keeping the kids safe and on course. The event starts at 7am and volunteers need to report by 6:15am. Teenagers age 14+ are very welcome for this event! Please call Beverly at (703) 792-8616 for more info.

Carried to Full Term invites you to their 5K and 1 mile fun run on Saturday September 7th in Gainesville. Come support their mentoring and housing services to pregnant moms. Please visit their website at: carriedtofullterm.org to learn more and register for the run. They also need volunteers age 13+ with a parent to help that day!

Food for Others needs volunteers to pick fresh fruit and vegetables at the Hollin Farm to distribute to families in need. They work every Sunday through October 20th. Please visit foodforothers.org and click on the rotater slide for Hollins Farm to sign up.

Save the Date of September 8th to Walk to Fight Suicide in Manassas. Please register at afsp.org/Manassas.

Girls on the Run Northern Virginia is looking for volunteer coaches for the Fall 2019 season. You will be trained to facilitate the easy to follow curriculum with small groups of girls in grades 3-8, twice a week for 10 weeks. The program runs from September 23 – November 24 to inspire girls to be strong, confident and healthy. Please email Meagan to learn more at [email protected] .

. Walk to End Alzheimers is Saturday October 19 in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help with set up, clean up, refreshments, advocacy, rout monitoring or the finish line brigade. Gather your friends and families to join in the event. Please email Ben at [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1 and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3.

Please visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.