Plane crashes on Lake Anna

A plane crashed in Spotsylvania County today as the pilot was attempted to land on Lake Anna.

The crash occurred today at 4:27 p.m. at 3318 Fisherman’s Way.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Single Engine Cessna Seaplane attempted to land on the water when the plane contacted the water the floats caused the plane to go back up in the air. As the plane came back on the water it collided with an embankment on the shoreline, state a Virginia State Police.

The pilot, John J. Grieff, 64, of Brooksville, Fla., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital.

There was also an adult passenger that suffered minor injuries. No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Photo: Virginia State Police