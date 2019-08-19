Woman accidentally shoots herself, charged

DALE CITY — A woman headed to a sporting event at C.D. Hylton High School in Dale City is charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

From Prince William police:

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 18 at 10:26AM, officers responded to Hylton High School located at 14051 Spriggs Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed that the accused was walking towards the ballfield for a sporting event when she realized she was in possession of her holstered handgun. At that point, the accused began walking to her vehicle in the parking lot.

As the accused attempted to remove the holster and weapon from her belt, she engaged the trigger and fired a round. As a result, the round struck the accused in the lower body. The accused was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound.

The investigation revealed that the accused did have a concealed handgun permit. No other injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Violet Christine ROSS, was arrested.

Arrested on August 18: [No photo available]

Violet Christine ROSS, 37, of 7332 Golden Horseshoe Ct in Springfield

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property

Court Date: September 30, 2019 | Bond: $3,500 unsecured