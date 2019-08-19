Update in officer-involved shooting in Lake Ridge

LAKE RIDGE — In an update on an officer-involved shooting in Lake Ridge, Prince William police told us Monday that police had information the shooting victim was armed with a pellet gun.

From police:

Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] | Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On August 16, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau charged the suspect in connection to the officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 4300 block of Flodden Ct in Woodbridge on August 15.

The wife of the suspect initially contacted a friend regarding the domestic argument. The friend in turn made the call to police. When the officers arrived, they encountered the wife in front of the home where she informed the officers that the suspect was threatening harm to her and their children. Officers were also informed that the suspect was armed with a knife and pellet gun.

The suspect eventually came to the front door of the home before officers engaged him as he charged towards them with the knife. The suspect, identified as Mark Edward JOHNSON, was transported to an area hospital where he remains in custody.

The criminal and administrative investigations into the incident are continuing.

Arrested on August 16: [No photo available]

Mark Edward JOHNSON, 54, of the 4300 block of Flodden Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of attempted malicious wounding of a LEO

Court Date: October 2, 2019 | Status: Remains Hospitalized