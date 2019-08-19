The absolute uninspiring, unmotivating aspect of Groupthink

Katherine Mercurio Gotthardt is a poetry and prose writer who has lived in Prince William County since 1999. She has published six books and is working on a seventh. Learn more about her at KatherineGotthardt.com, and follow her work on Facebook by searching #KatherinesCoffeehouse.

Ever watch one of those post-apocalyptic movies where hoards gather and for whatever reason – be it hunger, fear or contagious bad attitudes – a fight breaks out and suddenly, it’s mass chaos?

Or how about a bar fight? Everyone jumps in and starts breaking chairs and bottles.

Or maybe it’s just a concert or sporting event, and the crowd goes wild over the performance. Nothing bad, they just do it together.

All of these are examples of groupthink, which is based on collective behavior. Whether good, bad or indifferent, groupthink is the nemesis of true inspiration and motivation.

Here’s why.

At its very heart, choosing to be inspired and motivated is a personal, thoughtful decision. So it makes sense that when you allow a group to think for you and you just follow the crowd, you become less inspired and motivated, even if the crowd is doing something positive.

How can that be?

1. Groupthink operates on collective behavior, which encourages sameness. However, we’re all individuals, and if we let the group think for us, we give up our unique capacity to create the meaning behind inspiration and motivation.

2. Groupthink is typically transient. Get out of the group, and you’re left alone with yourself and your thoughts. Now what? Do you know what to do with your mind? You might use memories to go back to the moment where you were part of the crowd, but that is inherently a solitary journey.

3. Groupthink tends to be shallow. Your quest to maintain inspiration and motivation is not. Thus, groupthink is at odds with your goals.

I know. No fun, right?

Actually, that’s not true. You can use groupthink to your advantage, and as you do so, distinguish yourself from the group. It might not happen at the scene where collective behavior is taking part, but that doesn’t matter. When it comes to working on creating your own inspiration and motivation, you can use the group, but you don’t have to depend on it.

Here’s how:

1. Breakaway mentally and/or physically from the group. Observe. Note the dynamics of the collective behavior and kind of thinking that is going on in the group. Feel free to jump back into the fray – unless you are in a barfight or a post-apocalyptic brawl. Then you might want to leave.

2. Go back to the haven of your independent mind. Asses how the scene of the collective behavior made you feel (i.e., the bar, the sports arena, etc.).

3. Now assess how the idea behind the collective behavior made you feel. For example, why were you in the bar to begin with? What started the fight? Or what was the music about? Was there a history behind the sound and lyrics?

4. Jot down notes and consider how each of these can be used to inspire or motivate you.

It might look something like this:

Went to the concert. People singing and dancing in unison. Loud drums. Fireworks. Smoke machine. I felt exhilarated being part of the crowd enjoying the music. It was freeing to be part of a group that was there for the sole purpose of celebrating the music. It felt peaceful and made me happy. I am inspired by the music. I have always wanted to sing. I’m inspired to practice and motivated to take lessons.

Notice the above thought processes. The ideas have to form in your mind independently, and they can’t do that in an environment where everyone is thinking the same thing – or not thinking at all and just acting on instinct. I encourage you to think for yourself.

In the 80’s,

there,

in row 103,

me,

lighter raised,

like everyone else

in praise of music.

But mine –

I make it dance for me.

Until next time,

Katherine