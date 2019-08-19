Roem announces study to remove stoplights from Route 28

MANASSAS — She campaigned on removing traffic lights from Route 28 in Prince William County, the most congested road in Northern Virginia.

Flanked by area politicians Virginia State Senator Jeremy McPike, and Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell, Roem announced a new study that will look into how to remove those stoplights.

She sent us a press release:

Delegate Danica Roem announced today the start of a Centreville Road Corridor Improvement Study in the Yorkshire (Manassas) area of Prince William County. The study, administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), will examine replacing stoplights along the Virginia State Route 28 corridor between Blooms Quarry Lane at the Prince William/City of Manassas Park and the Bull Run bridge at the Prince William/Fairfax County Line with alternative intersection designs such as roundabouts, overpasses, flyers and other concepts. The study administratively implements HJ 68 and HB 2466, legislation introduced by Delegate Roem in 2018 and 2019 respectively. “When I ran for office in 2017, the number one issue I heard from voters in Manassas and Manassas Park was that they were spending too much time on the road and not enough time with their families,” said Roem. “This study will give us a new opportunity to comprehensively analyze alternative intersection designs along the Route 28 corridor in Yorkshire. It will also provide us with the best options to deliver on my promise to improve my constituents’ everyday commutes and quality of life.” “On behalf of the Commonwealth, I am pleased to kick off the Centreville Road (Route 28) Operational Improvements Study,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Route 28 is a key transportation priority, and this strategically targeted study will allow us to identify affordable and timely solutions.”

Roem is up for re-election this fall.

The study comes as the Northern Virginia Transportation Board has earmarked $100 million to improve Route 28, whether that be to widen it between the Liberia Avenue and the Fairfax County line, or to build a new bypass — an extension of Godwin Drive — starting near UVA Novant Prince William Medical Center in Manassas to the intersection of Route 28 and Compton Road.

The project is expected to cost at least $220 million.