Rescue crews search Potomac River for missing man

Prince William County rescue crews helped federal and Maryland officials search for a missing Alexandria man in the Potomac River on Sunday.

The search for the 26-year-old man continues today.

Here’s a statement from the Maryland Natural Resources Police:

On Sunday, August 18, 2019 at approximately 5:50 p.m, Charles County 911 Center contacted the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) regarding a call for a person missing near Gunston Cove and Dogue Creek on

the Potomac River.

The investigation revealed that a family was pulling two women in an inflatable raft on the river when they fell off the raft. A 26-year-old male jumped from the boat into the water without a life jacket on, to assist the others in getting back onto the raft. That person began struggling to stay afloat. A second person on board the vessel jumped in to assist and was able to help the two women, but the male subject disappeared beneath the surface of the water.

The missing subject is Mortaza M. Hossain, a 26-year-old male from Alexandria, VA.

The NRP, United States Coast Guard, Charles County Dive Team, Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Maryland State Police Aviation all responded and assisted in a search.

The Search and Rescue operation lasted until approximately 9:00 p.m. without locating the victim. Search efforts resumed at approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning.